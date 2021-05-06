Brokerages Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 million, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

