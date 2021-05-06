Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.11 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%.

Several research firms have commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGM traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 146,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,761. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.