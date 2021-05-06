Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report sales of $112.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.30 million and the highest is $113.11 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $115.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $477.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.70 million to $480.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $525.91 million, with estimates ranging from $524.80 million to $527.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Proto Labs stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.28. 299,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $93.28 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

