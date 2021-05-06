Brokerages Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.20. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

