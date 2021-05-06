Brokerages Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 376.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. 20,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

