Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $860,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

TRVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,298,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $262.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

