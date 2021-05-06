Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $122.41.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

