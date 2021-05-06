Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report sales of $73.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.18 million and the lowest is $71.20 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $291.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $294.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $298.55 million, with estimates ranging from $296.21 million to $300.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 116,774 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.