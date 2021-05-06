Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

CLSN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 33,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,201,392. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

