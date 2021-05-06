Brokerages Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

BVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $304,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,864,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 212,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.