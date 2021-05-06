Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $70.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.57 million to $71.40 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $74.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $307.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.84 million to $312.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $323.78 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

BBCP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 95,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

