Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMAC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

DMAC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,437. The company has a market capitalization of $161.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

