Brokerages Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post sales of $6.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the lowest is $6.17 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,452. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

