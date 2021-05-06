Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $156.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.10 million to $162.11 million. Employers posted sales of $211.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $636.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $654.91 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. 92,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

