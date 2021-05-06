Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $780.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $795.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.50 million. First Horizon posted sales of $511.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

FHN traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.64. 74,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,446. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.