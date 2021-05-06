Brokerages Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post sales of $132.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.51 million and the highest is $132.50 million. Five9 reported sales of $99.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $547.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $643.17 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $167.25. 730,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,211. Five9 has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -315.56 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,481 shares of company stock worth $14,590,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

