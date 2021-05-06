Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.08 Million

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report sales of $144.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $163.16 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $635.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $651.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $726.56 million, with estimates ranging from $567.06 million to $878.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Shares of IONS traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.33. 4,026,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.