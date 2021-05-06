Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report sales of $144.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $163.16 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $635.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $651.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $726.56 million, with estimates ranging from $567.06 million to $878.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Shares of IONS traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.33. 4,026,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

