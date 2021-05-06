Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Owens Corning reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

