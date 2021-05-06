Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Owens Corning reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.