Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. SmartFinancial also reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SMBK traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,027. The company has a market cap of $364.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,931 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 221,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

