Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Umpqua by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 297,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

