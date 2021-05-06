Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price at $30.60

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $658,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,357. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $26.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

