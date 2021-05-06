Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $44.60

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

Shares of CHUY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.86. 135,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,537. The stock has a market cap of $914.72 million, a PE ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $269,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

