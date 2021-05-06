Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $273.62

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.62.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

DOCU traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.61. 233,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,876. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of -160.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a one year low of $110.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

