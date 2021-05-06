Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Target Price at $19.45

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 185,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $528.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

