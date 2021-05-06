Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price at $62.14

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $48.98 on Monday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,449.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Viasat by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

