Brokers Issue Forecasts for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

