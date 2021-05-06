Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

NYSE ZBH opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day moving average of $156.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

