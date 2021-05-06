Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Shares of BBU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBU shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.