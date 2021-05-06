Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

