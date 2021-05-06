Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $53.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

