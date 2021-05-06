Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 1,500 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $170.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

