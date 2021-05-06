Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Bruker updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.20. 396,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $71.28.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.