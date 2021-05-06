BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.20 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00005422 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $100.31 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00277414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.15 or 0.01166272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.00761849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,770.47 or 0.99841284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.