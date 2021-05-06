BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. BT Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.39.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.