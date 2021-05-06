Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 98614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

