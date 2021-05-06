Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 4,275,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $52.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

