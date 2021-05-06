Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Bunge has increased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE BG opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. Bunge has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.