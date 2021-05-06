Bunge (NYSE:BG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $88.96 and last traded at $87.99, with a volume of 35319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.83.

The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

