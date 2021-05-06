Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,368.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,385.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total value of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,539 shares of company stock valued at $98,548,876.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.