Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Steven Gerard White Sells 3,000 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

