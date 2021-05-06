Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.50

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 43592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

BYRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

