C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $1,737,972.16 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,046,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 829,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

