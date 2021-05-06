Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,683.31

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,683.31 and last traded at $1,685.30, with a volume of 1309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,698.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,805.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,956.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

