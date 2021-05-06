CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.10.

NYSE CAE opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 172.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CAE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CAE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

