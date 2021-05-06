Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.24. 110,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,918. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

