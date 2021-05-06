CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.02 Million

Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $79.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.23 million. CalAmp reported sales of $80.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $331.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.82 million to $335.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $357.05 million, with estimates ranging from $343.03 million to $366.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,188 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CalAmp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 189,411 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CalAmp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CalAmp by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CAMP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,048. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $434.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

