Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

Shares of CPE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 1,679,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,562. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.