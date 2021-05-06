Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. 1,152,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,331,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

