Cameco (CCJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCJ opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,893,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

