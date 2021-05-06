Canaccord Genuity Boosts Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $15.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

